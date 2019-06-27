Utilizing the AIDA model can help your small business target customers and convince them to take action in the form of a sale. By following the four unique phases of this technique, you can follow consumers as they move through their buying process in order to target them effectively during each step and eventually convert them to a customer. See how to use this strategy here: https://bit.ly/31EnkIQ
How the AIDA Marketing Model Helps Grow Your Business - Foley Marketing AdvisorsPosted by FoleyMarketingAdvisors under Advertising
From https://foleymarketingadvisors.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: centrifugePR on June 27, 2019 7:11 am
