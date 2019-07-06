Advertising is a popular blog monetization strategy and has been proven time and time again to have the capacity to generate livable income for website owners. However, some people have an ingrained aversion towards placing ads on a blog. They think that ads on a blog can sometimes piss off readers, make the blog look ugly, and stuff like that. Of course, often times, a site can start to look over-cluttered with ads and when that happens, not only does the blog design suffer but the user experience can greatly be affected, too. Every website owner strives to make their website look amazing. By standard, a well-designed website must be easily navigable, contain zero clutter, and allow visitors to use it without unnecessary interruptions. How can you place ads on your blog to return an income, but still achieve this sort of clean design?

