Customer service is as much an art as it is a science. Tools like knowledge base software and customer portals make it easier for your customers to find solutions to many pressing issues on their own. But what happens when your customers have a new or unique problem not covered in your help docs or FAQs? Human-to-human interactions are still very much a key component in the overall customer experience, and resolving customer complaints and solving problems requires a special set of skills.
26 Experts Reveal the #1 Customer Service SkillPosted by amabaie under Customer Service
From https://supportbee.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: marketingvalue on December 1, 2019 10:01 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments
13 hours ago
All the Best,
Martin