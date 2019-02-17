Do your Hotel fear the consequences of real-time response and instant gratitude?
Real-time response and instant gratitude require a cultural shift for many Hotels today. Speed and relevance are the new norms for modern consumers today. Today consumers except not just a quick response, but immediate response.
Even though this cultural shift how Hotels communicate with consumers can be frustrating, intimidating and downright scary for many it opens the floodgates when executed in a relevant context.
5 Simple Secrets Hotels Can Implement One the Spot to Embrace Instant Gratitude
From https://aremorch.com
