16
Vote
0 Comment
The process by which a person decides to purchase is rife with many factors, often the result of their customer service experience. While most of the buying process is dependent on the user’s needs and values, you can actively or indirectly influence their decision.


Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company