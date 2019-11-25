16
Vote
0 Comment
In our ‘always on’ digital world, your consumers are constantly watching you. If you don’t want to lose consumers in the event of any crisis, you should always properly respond to the crisis.
According to the 2019 Crisis Impact Report by Crisp, 90% of consumers say they are likely to shop with a brand that responds well to a crisis.
Being a small business owner, you cannot delay your response to any crisis. If you do so, you’re likely to lose your customers.



Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company