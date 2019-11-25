In our ‘always on’ digital world, your consumers are constantly watching you. If you don’t want to lose consumers in the event of any crisis, you should always properly respond to the crisis.

According to the 2019 Crisis Impact Report by Crisp, 90% of consumers say they are likely to shop with a brand that responds well to a crisis.

Being a small business owner, you cannot delay your response to any crisis. If you do so, you’re likely to lose your customers.

