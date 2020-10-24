16
Vote
0 Comment

Basic Reputation Management for Better Customer Service

Basic Reputation Management for Better Customer Service - https://moz.com Avatar Posted by andriawhack under Customer Service
From https://moz.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: MasterMinuteman on October 24, 2020 9:11 am
In our State of Local SEO Survey, 90% of respondents agreed that the impact of reviews on local pack rankings is real. Local business owners should be able to turn those chilly black-and-white words on a review profile into a living color interaction, with the potential for further details, vital learnings, resolution, and deeply informal human connection with a neighbor.


Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company