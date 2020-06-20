There are many different facets that contribute to creating a successful business. You’ll need to have good ideas, for starters, and know how to implement your ideas well.



And then there’s the matter of customer engagement.



Any business that can create a close connection with their customers will be in a strong position to succeed. It’s important to remember, however, that these connections don’t just happen: they have to be cultivated.



In this blog post, I’ll take a look at some of the most effective ways that you can engage with your customers to create long-lasting connections.





