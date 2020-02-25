Humans are driven by their current states seeking pleasure and avoiding pain. Instant gratification is not a new principle. There has always been an underlying need for instant gratification in a given relevant context.



In the past hotels have been able to rely on delayed gratification where humans planned their travel in smaller and more manageable chunks.



Hotels were in a position where they could predict all the relevant numbers for any given period. They knew when, where, and how to hit the various campaigns that would attract existing markets and also tap into new uncontested markets.



New technology and tools did put the world at the fingertips of the modern traveler. This created a generation that learned there is an instant fix for every challenge...Read more

