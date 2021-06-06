When you run a small business, especially in the services industry, how do you help your customers when you can’t reach them?



After all, you just landed that perfect client after doing proposals and showing them what you can do for them.



Next, you have helped them along for a few months but you need to ask them a few questions. However, they are nowhere to be found now!



Recently this question came up on Reddit and at that moment I knew I was not alone!

