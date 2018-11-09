Remember when customer service was like 98% face-to-face? Now it's multichannel and if you want to improve your customer experience start with social media.



Like almost anything in life, social media can be the best or worse thing to happen to any business. On the one hand, social media can be an incredibly powerful marketing tool for even the smallest of businesses. On the other hand, social media can also be a powerful platform for anyone who might be disgruntled with your product or service as well.

