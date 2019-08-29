17
Vote
1 Comment
In one of my previous posts, I wrote about the superpowers of product marketing managers by drawing some inspiration from the popular Netflix series Stranger Things. This time around, I’m going to use the 2003 romantic comedy, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days.



Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
2 hours 17 minutes ago

Food for thought from the post: "Fail to Personalize the Customer Journey"...
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company