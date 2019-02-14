Is the Hotel customer satisfied only because expectations are so low, and no one is doing better?
In today’s markets, it is not enough for Hotels to just satisfy the customer, you have to identify new ways to optimize and think above and beyond customer expectations. Even if your Hotels is 2-star, 3-star, 4-star or 5-star you have to stretch and search for that little extra that spark new emerging love with your customer.
How To Think Above and Beyond Customer Expectations with Social Media Marketing
