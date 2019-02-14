26
Vote
1 Comment
Is the Hotel customer satisfied only because expectations are so low, and no one is doing better?

In today’s markets, it is not enough for Hotels to just satisfy the customer, you have to identify new ways to optimize and think above and beyond customer expectations. Even if your Hotels is 2-star, 3-star, 4-star or 5-star you have to stretch and search for that little extra that spark new emerging love with your customer.



Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
1 hour 28 minutes ago

Are: Do you know if the management of hotels are doing benchmarking studies on other industries, regarding customer expectations and new media marketing?
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop