If you’re not convinced community management is essential, consider this… 50% of customers say they would discontinue doing business with a company that does not respond to a negative social media post.


Written by lyceum
9 hours ago

Rachel: Do you think that the majority of the small companies have allocated energy, time, and resources for online community management?

All the Best,

Martin
Written by centralpawebster
2 hours 6 minutes ago

Hi Martin - I believe it may be an afterthought, for a lot of companies, unfortunately. In our experience, some organizations only take it seriously once customers complain. And, even then, they do not often adjust their resources to be proactive about community management. A company that values customer service - and understands the importance of online service via social media - will reap the most rewards. Social media, as a whole, is still vastly misunderstood. Lack of online customer support is one unfortunate consequence of this.
Latest Comments
