27
Vote
1 Comment
Although localization and internationalization are often referred to in similar contexts, they are different. Business localization, or l10n, is adapting a product or the contents of a document to fit the language and culture of a targeted market. 



Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
3 hours ago

Beth: How about Glocal? ;) Being both local and international, at the same time?
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company