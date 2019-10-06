16
If you are podcasting, it is important to have a website or blog space where you can regularly post your content. However, you do not need to type your podcasts into blog posts. There is an easier way of doing things: recording!



Written by lyceum
Beth: I started podcasting in 2006. I am all for recording your thoughts and then publish them as episodes of the podcast. The blog has an important role in the workflow, with show notes and / or transcripts of that you had said in the audio file.

All the Best,

Martin
