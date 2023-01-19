16
Vote
0 Comment
On average, people spend a total of 10 hours a week attending virtual meetings. However, many people are hesitant to contribute to the meeting with the fear of interrupting the speaker, making it less engaging than the offline one.


Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company