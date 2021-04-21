There are a number of complexities that come the way as you’re in the job process. You can be a person who is under pressure to accept job offer and may also have reasons to decline a job offer too. Accepting a job offer letter has a number of ways and procedures to be followed, in the same manner when you want to decline job offer then it is one of the trickiest situations to handle. Let’s glimpse through a few ways about how to accept a job offer and how to decline a job offer

