A person who is obsessive, too particular about their work and wants 100% perfection in the work done.
So, if ever asked about you being a perfectionist, try and highlight your weakness, that may be strengths of others working in the company and how you improved on them to improve yourself. Here is the list of certain weaknesses which a person should present before the interviewer.
How to Answer "Are you a Perfectionist" Question: 16 Tips - #WiseStepPosted by Wisestepp under Employee Benefits
From https://content.wisestep.com 5 days ago
Made Hot by: bloggerpalooza on March 24, 2021 10:26 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments