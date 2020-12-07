17
Strategic thinking is a process of thinking, analyzing and accessing the information so as to create the future for themselves and the company.

Strategic thinking is one of the important tools for the company as well as for the employees because it helps them in growing with greater understanding and taking better decisions in life.

Strategic Thinking at WorkplaceThe strategic thinking process is applied so that proper decisions can be taken and one can arrive at final decision in a better manner


