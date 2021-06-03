17
Vote
0 Comment
All of us are known well that working long hours directly correlates to stress, unease, and heart disease. However still, we persist to grant our jobs to a greater extent of our time. Working for longer hours really doesn’t add to higher productivity. In fact, steadily working more than 40 hours a week will turn you less productive


Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company