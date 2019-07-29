A recent Department of Labor (DOL) opinion letter has said gig workers are independent contractors and not employees. The letter gives sway to employers in the on-demand/sharing economy who say these workers are in business for themselves.
Others point to the fact gig workers are denied benefits and other protections covering overtime and minimum wage. They want these folks classified as employees.
Small Business Trends contacted several experts to find out what your small business needs to know about:
Labor Department Says Gig Workers Are Contractors, Not EmployeesPosted by lyceum under Employee Benefits
From https://smallbiztrends.com 5 days ago
Made Hot by: sundaydriver on July 29, 2019 10:03 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments