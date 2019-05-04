LinkedIn just released its list of the top 50 companies to work for in the United States.

As always, the list is a veritable who’s who of unicorn enterprises that are making a difference in the world — and in the lives of their thousands of employees.

The list is based on data gathered from the LinkedIn’s 546-plus million users.

This extensive ranking is based on four major factors: interest in the company, engagement with employees, job demand, and employee retention.

