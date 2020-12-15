24
There are many ways to encourage growth within your company, and when we encourage this growth, it shows that we are taking a genuine interest in our employees. Once you start taking these steps to help develop personal growth within your company, you will undoubtedly develop a closer relationship with your employees, which will in turn promote personal development for yourself. In the end, not only can personal development be beneficial for the employee and employer, but beneficial for the company as a whole.


