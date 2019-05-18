Giving employees maximum flexibility is probably the best perk of all. Choosing one's own hours, if possible, allows people to do as many other things as they wish, from hobbies to education, from parenting to side hustles. In this busy era, people just love that option. For those who live far from the workplace, giving them flexibility to telecommute sometimes is just as rewarding, as it saves them commute time (which is essentially unpaid work hours).

