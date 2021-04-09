When you appear for an interview it is very important that you keep in mind a number of things at the same time you must ensure that you are able to give quality answers which are bound to impress the interviewer. It is why therefore people find interviews so very frightful as well as daunting.



One of the most important things to keep in mind during an interview is your body language skills. Given here is the importance of body language during your job interview and it is bound to help you along the way.



body language during interview

