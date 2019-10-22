Running your own small business is often challenging, especially because it involves wearing multiple hats and coming up with solutions to problems that you may not be familiar with. The consequence is lots of late nights and hours spent on tasks that should be reserved for leading your business and managing the bigger picture.



Typically, accounting is a huge pain-point for small business owners who lack the expert knowledge and experience that a professional accountant would have. There are a number manual tasks involved like recording, summarizing, and analyzing financial data, that take a huge amount of time to process.

