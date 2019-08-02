A survey from Qdos reveals more than half or 53% of those who are self-employed don’t think they need insurance. Even though there is a difference between thinking you don’t need it and having it, 29% say they don’t have insurance at all.
53% of the Self Employed Don't Think They Need Insurance
From https://smallbiztrends.com
August 2, 2019
