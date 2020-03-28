For as much grief as Facebook often gets from regulators, politicians, and everyday citizens alike, the company has proven itself to be strong allies of small businesses nationwide and globally. Thus, in this time of unprecedented challenge to entrepreneurs, the social network is stepping up to help. Last week Facebook announced that it formed a new grant program that will give $100 million to small businesses.
