Once you understand your company’s value, the next step in planning is to calculate your Distance to Goal. As the Cheshire Cat said, “If you don’t know where you are going, any road will get you there.”
“Any road” is not the way you want to approach the biggest financial event of a career. Distance to Goal calculations require an understanding of where you are now, where you want to wind up, and how long you need to get there. In both industry surveys and my own experience, the majority of business owners have (at best,) only a rough idea of the road they will take.
