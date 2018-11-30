27
Vote
0 Comment

Four Basics of Exit Planning 3: Know Your Buyer

Four Basics of Exit Planning 3: Know Your Buyer - http://www.awakeat2oclock.com Avatar Posted by cbrendlinger under Finance
From http://www.awakeat2oclock.com 4 days ago
Made Hot by: BizWise on November 30, 2018 11:37 am
Know your buyer? Your initial reaction to this title may be “How can I know my buyer? I haven’t even decided to sell yet!” Nonetheless, understanding the type of buyer that your company will attract is vital. More importantly, gaining that understanding long before you go to market will impact many decisions about how to run your business between now and when you start to actively market the company for sale.



Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks
Featured Moderator

Martin Lindeskog

Martin Lindeskog Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals.﻿ …

It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop