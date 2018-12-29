Four Basics of Exit Planning 4: Professional TeamPosted by cbrendlinger under Finance
Your professional team is the fourth component of exit planning preparation. We’ve already discussed valuation, distance to goal and classes of buyers. Taken together, these basics aren’t enough by themselves to execute an exit plan, but understanding the first three and assembling the fourth will go a long way to ensuring that any plan you develop is practical and achievable.
