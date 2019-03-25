If you have ever bought something on impulse and then wondered shortly afterward why you did that, you would not be alone in trying to work out just how you even ended up making that decision in the first place.



Acting on impulse can get you into all sorts of bother when it comes to keeping your finances under control. So, how do you reel in that impulsive urge when you see something that you think you really want?



Here are some pointers on how to take greater control of your emotions and improve your bank balance as a consequence of your better behavior, when it comes to spending your hard-earned cash.

