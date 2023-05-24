Oh, insurance! The word alone is enough to put any business owner in a panic. With so many options, choosing the right insurance type can be quite overwhelming. Captive Insurance and Self-Insurance are two business insurance options that businesses can consider. Captive Insurance is when a business owner sets up an insurance company to insure its own risks, while Self-Insurance is when a business owner assumes all financial responsibility for potential losses.
Key Differences – Captive Insurance Vs. Self-Insurance: Which One Is Right For Your Business?Posted by bockmary7 under Finance
From https://brilliantinsurance.co 5 days ago
Made Hot by: NolanGreen on May 24, 2023 7:05 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments