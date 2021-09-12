16
Square Seller Fees Stay Consistent as PayPal, Venmo Raise Rates

Square Seller Fees Stay Consistent as PayPal, Venmo Raise Rates
From https://smallbiztrends.com
Made Hot by: BizWise on September 12, 2021 10:56 am
If you’re a small business, freelancer, or just have an online side hustle, you’re going to feel the recent increase in fees from online payment platforms like PayPal and Venmo. And as these other online payment systems increase their fees, Square Online is keeping the same rates with more features.


