One of the least-heralded benefits of exit planning is preparation for an unplanned exit. In the brokerage business, the reasons driving the listing of a company are known collectively as the Dismal D’s.



Some of “Da D’s” are just typical reasons behind putting a business up for sale. They include Dissension among partners, Declining sales, Divorce, Disinterest by, or Distraction of the owner and Debt.



Others are the driving force for an emergency sale, usually far below the fair market value. Those are Disaster, Disease, Disability and Death. As we’ve said many times before in this space, sooner or later every owner leaves his or her business. If you wait long enough, one of these four horsemen of business apocalypse will claim your transition.

