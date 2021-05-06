By looking at the technology trends, it can be said that 2021 and the coming years are going to see a renewed focus on automation and the emergence of connected banking. It’s time for the banking and financial institutions to accelerate their digitization and leverage the latest Fintech trends to stay relevant, competitive, and future-ready.Banking and Fintech trends that are predicted to dominate 2021.
Top Banking & Fintech Trends that will Help the Sector Grow in 2021Posted by MyTechMag under Finance
From https://fintech.mytechmag.com 6 days ago
Made Hot by: leonesimmy on May 6, 2021 12:18 pm
Who Voted for this Story
-
MyTechMag
-
Mossmedia
-
harleenas
-
lyceum
-
Webdev1
-
businessgross
-
sophia2
-
Digitaladvert
-
MarketWiz
-
luvhealthcare
-
AmyJordan
-
DigiTechBlog
-
JoshRed
-
mikehartman1
-
BizWise
-
leonesimmy
-
2013Taxes
-
brutusreportblogspot
-
2011tax
-
eScoutRoom
-
ISMagazine
-
FastSwings
-
2010Taxes
-
2012Taxes
-
Steve2014Taxes
-
GotFreeBusinessCards2
-
2012tax
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments