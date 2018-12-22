Watch Economic Trends as Well as Your Own to Avoid Being BlindsidedPosted by lyceum under Finance
For small business owners, consumer confidence is a helpful indicator to keep an eye on because its movements can help you figure out what’s going on in the economy.
Monitored since 1967, the Consumer Confidence Index is looked to by analysts (and businesses comfortable with analysis.) Upward and downward trends can influence tough decisions companies are forced to make. Similarly, because interest rates and tariffs can affect hiring and capex issues, these are looked at as well.
