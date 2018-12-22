16
Watch Economic Trends as Well as Your Own to Avoid Being Blindsided

Watch Economic Trends as Well as Your Own to Avoid Being Blindsided - https://smallbiztrends.com Avatar Posted by lyceum under Finance
From https://smallbiztrends.com 5 days ago
Made Hot by: problogger78 on December 22, 2018 12:47 pm
For small business owners, consumer confidence is a helpful indicator to keep an eye on because its movements can help you figure out what’s going on in the economy.
Monitored since 1967, the Consumer Confidence Index is looked to by analysts (and businesses comfortable with analysis.) Upward and downward trends can influence tough decisions companies are forced to make. Similarly, because interest rates and tariffs can affect hiring and capex issues, these are looked at as well.



