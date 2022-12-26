17
What is a DUNS Number?

What is a DUNS number and does your small business need one? For those who may not be familiar, DUNS stands for Dun & Bradstreet, the credit bureau. But what does this number mean to your small business? Well, in the article below the Small Business Trends team gives you details on what precisely the significance of the DUNS number is and the benefits if your business has one.


Written by lyceum
14 hours ago

Shawn: What do you get extra if you pay the one time fee or yearly subscription to Dun & Bradstreet credit bureau?
Share your small business tips with the community!
