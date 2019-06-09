17
Vote
1 Comment

What Start-ups Should Know About Crowdfunding

What Start-ups Should Know About Crowdfunding - https://www.noobpreneur.com Avatar Posted by ivanpw under Finance
From https://www.noobpreneur.com 5 days ago
Made Hot by: thelastword on June 9, 2019 2:09 pm
With crowdfunding, it is now possible to put a business in front of a larger audience and understand its value while raising funds. And unlike before, you can easily turn your idea into a mainstream business. However, opening the doors to success is not that easy, especially if the right strategies are not followed.



Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
5 hours ago

Ivan: I used GoGetFunding for crowdfunding the illustrations of my first book on (black) tea. Have you used crowdfunding for your business?
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company