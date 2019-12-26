Out of all your responsibilities as a business owner, there’s nothing more important than invoicing. Without invoicing, you won’t be able to get cash to flow into your business. Without that cash, you won’t be able to grow your business — let alone keep the doors open for very long. Invoicing, however, is more than just getting paid for the goods and services that you provided. It can also shape the relationship that you have with your clients. Think about it for a second. If you emailed a client saying, “Hey, pay that $500 right now or else!” How do you think that client would respond? Even if they pay you ASAP, I highly doubt they’ll do business with you again. With that in mind, it’s time to consider what you’re invoicing habits say about you as a business owner.

