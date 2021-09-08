With the rise of the COVID delta variant and with as many as 30% of the US population reluctant or unwilling to take the vaccine, is it time for private business to act by making it a requirement of their employees?

On The Small Business Radio Show this week, Joel Libava who is the self-appointed “Franchise King” believes requiring your employees to be vaccinated is essential for the future of your company especially 18 months into the pandemic. In fact, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) ruled that “employers can legally require COVID-19 vaccination for employees to re-enter the workplace and can provide incentives to encourage employees to get a shot.” Many government agencies and large employees like United Airlines and CVS are requiring all employees to get the vaccine in order to return to the workplace. This is especially important for companies that require their staff to be in person to serve customers.

