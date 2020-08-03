Hip food trucks started hitting the scene in the trendiest cities over a decade ago, breathing new life into the old concept of the sandwich cart. Fast forward to today and colorful trucks serving upscale cuisine are everywhere, even in the staidest suburbs and small towns.

Food trucks are a billion-dollar industry in the United States and have spawned their own reality TV shows. So it’s no surprise to see food truck franchises in the mix. If you are looking to get into a mobile restaurant of your own, buying a food truck franchise may be a way to get there with lower risk because you have the helping hand from a franchisor with a proven formula for success.

