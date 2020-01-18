16
Franchise Opportunities In The Home Improvement Area

With the U.S. economy flourishing (as of this writing) and consumer spending up, there’s no reason to think homeowners will stop investing in home improvements. As you'll see, several franchise businesses excel in this space.


Joel: How big is the DIY field in the United States of America? In Scandinavia you have several home improvement TV shows, and the Do It Yourself stores have been establishing during the years.
