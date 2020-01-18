With the U.S. economy flourishing (as of this writing) and consumer spending up, there’s no reason to think homeowners will stop investing in home improvements. As you'll see, several franchise businesses excel in this space.
Franchise Opportunities In The Home Improvement AreaPosted by franpro under Franchises
From https://www.sba.gov 5 days ago
Made Hot by: leonesimmy on January 18, 2020 3:29 pm
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments
2 hours 35 minutes ago