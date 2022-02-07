Research shows that business can achieve up to 37 percent retention rates for customers acquired through referrals. Here’s how franchise owners can leverage the power of PR to get more leads.
How Franchise Brands Leverage PR To Get More Deals DonePosted by franpro under Franchises
From https://www.agilitypr.com 5 days ago
Made Hot by: logistico on February 7, 2022 11:20 am
Who Voted for this Story
-
franpro
-
lyceum
-
sophia2
-
Copysugar
-
DigiTechBlog
-
businessgross
-
thelastword
-
PMVirtual
-
Digitaladvert
-
deanuk
-
sundaydriver
-
bloggerpalooza
-
blogexpert
-
FutureVision
-
JoshRed
-
logistico
-
2013Taxes
-
brutusreportblogspot
-
2011tax
-
eScoutRoom
-
ISMagazine
-
FastSwings
-
2010Taxes
-
2012Taxes
-
Steve2014Taxes
-
GotFreeBusinessCards2
-
2012tax
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments