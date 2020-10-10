Want to know how to research franchises? In this article we show you the six main steps to do franchise research and make the best choice for you. These research techniques can be done inexpensively by any professional or entrepreneur. If you have the will, we’ll show you the way.



Before you begin researching specific franchise brands, however, step back and educate yourself about franchise ownership and business ownership in general. If you’ve been an employee all your life, owning a business requires a mindset shift. Also, you must feel comfortable with the franchise business model and know how a franchise works. Form a clear picture in your mind of the roles of the franchisor vs franchisee. See our Franchise Guide for more.

