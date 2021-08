This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!

Indian hotel franchisees have filed lawsuits in federal court accusing two of the biggest hotel chains in the world of gouging them with fees, penalties and overpriced products.

Posted by franpro under Franchises

by: Digitaladvert on August 1, 2021 10:11 am

From https://abcnews.go.com 2 days ago

