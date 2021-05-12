When I was a franchise broker, I’d occasionally present cleaning franchises to my candidates. And 90% of the time, here’s what I heard:
“I’m not going to clean houses.”
“I don’t want to clean up after other people. Gross!”
Are they right? Find out now.
Keeping It Clean: Dispelling Preconceived Notions About Cleaning FranchisesPosted by franpro under Franchises
From https://www.franchisedirect.com 7 days ago
Made Hot by: justretweet on May 12, 2021 12:39 pm
Who Voted for this Story
-
franpro
-
lyceum
-
brutusreportblogspot
-
2011tax
-
eScoutRoom
-
ISMagazine
-
FastSwings
-
2010Taxes
-
mikehartman1
-
justretweet
-
bizyolk
-
LimeWood
-
JoshRed
-
LoopLooper
-
robinandy58
-
BizWise
-
NolanGreen
-
thelastword
-
leonesimmy
-
DigiTechBlog
-
kingofcontent92
-
blogexpert
-
2013Taxes
-
2012Taxes
-
Steve2014Taxes
-
2012tax
-
GotFreeBusinessCards2
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments