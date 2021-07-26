16
Should you require vaccinations if you own a franchise? Yes. You need to mandate vaccinations for all of your employees. Read why now...and take action.


Written by lyceum
2 days ago

Joel: What kind of medical testing is often required, working for a franchising company?

Best Premises,

Martin
Written by rigvedtech
2 days ago

Written by GrowMap
2 days ago

If you mandate that your employees take an experimental treatment that is not even FDA approved, yet, wouldn't that make your company liable for damages, medical bills, etc.?
Written by lyceum
2 days ago

Gail: You have a point there. It could lead to a mess by lawyers. My personal opinion is that it is up to the owners of the company to decide, if they want to have a mandatory clause in the contract.

Best Premises,

Martin
