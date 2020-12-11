Subway has the most locations of any fast-food chain on the planet, with more than 42,000 restaurants in over 100 countries. But its franchising model, while it helped the brand expand rapidly, it has negatively impacted franchise owners.
Subway Franchising: The Company With The Most Food Business LocationsPosted by franpro under Franchises
From https://www.businessinsider.com 4 days ago
Made Hot by: steefen on December 11, 2020 3:43 pm
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments